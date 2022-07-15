Hartselle Police Officer suffers skull fracture during early morning patrol

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle Police Officer is in Huntsville Hospital on Friday after suffering a head injury while on duty.

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 15, the officer was patrolling a church that had been burglarized earlier this week, according to Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond.

McDearmond said the officer’s body camera showed an encounter with a dog on the church’s property. Investigators do not know if the dog attacked or tripped the officer.

The officer sustained a serious skull fracture after falling to the ground. Lt. McDearmond also said the officer was out of view of his car camera at the time of the fall.

Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.

