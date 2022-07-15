Deals
Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle Police Officer is in Huntsville Hospital on Friday after suffering a head injury while on duty.

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 15, the officer was patrolling a church that had been burglarized earlier this week, according to Hartselle Police Lt. Alan McDearmond.

McDearmond said the officer’s body camera showed an encounter with a dog on the church’s property. Investigators do not know if the dog attacked or tripped the officer.

The officer sustained a serious skull fracture after falling to the ground. Lt. McDearmond also said the officer was out of view of his car camera at the time of the fall.

On Saturday, the Hartselle Police Department released an update on Lt. McDearmond. In a Facebook post, HPD says that a CT scan shows the brain bleed resolving as doctors had hoped. According to HPD the plan is to have him transferred to a step-down room Saturday and have him home for recovery in a few days.

Update for injured Officer: We have good news to share! This mornings CT scans shows the brain bleed is resolving...

Posted by Hartselle Police Department on Saturday, July 16, 2022

