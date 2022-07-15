Former Decatur Pastor enters not guilty plea on sex charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The former pastor of Decatur’s GracePoint Church has entered a not guilty plea on multiple sex-related charges, according to court documents.

Danny Pitts was indicted on two counts of sodomy in Morgan County in November 2021. On March 14, 2022, Pitts submitted a written waiver of his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on the two charges.

Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott granted the waiver and set his trial date for November 28, 2022.

Pitts is also facing charges statutory rape and sexual battery charges in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Pitts was indicted after an investigation with special agents. The Grundy County, TN Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pitts with one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Authorities say this involves multiple acts with a minor between August and November of 2019.

