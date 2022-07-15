Deals
Flower Friday: Rattlesnake Master isn’t as scary as it sounds

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The summer season is showing out and we’re taking notice of all the beautiful plants right around us in north Alabama!

On this Flower Friday, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden is telling us all about Eryngium yuccifolium, also known as, Rattlesnake Master.

