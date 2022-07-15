Deals
FDA warns consumers about THC copycat products

The FDA says that consumers should be aware and that the ingestion of these products could lead...
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA is aware of reports that come from THC copycat products. These products look like snacks, cereals, and candies that appeal to children.

These products are designed to look like well-known brands such as Chips Ahoy, Sour Patch Kids, Fruity Pebbles, and more. The FDA says that consumers should be aware and that the ingestion of these products could lead to serious adverse events.

According to the FDA, between January 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, they received over 125 adverse event reports related to children and adults who consumed products containing THC.

Consuming these products could lead to hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting, and may require medical intervention or hospital admission.

Click here to learn more about these copycat products.

