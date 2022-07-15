Deals
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

