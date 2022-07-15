Deals
City of Huntsville, Nashville Soccer Club agree to 10 year lease of Joe Davis Stadium

The city agreed to lease the stadium to the Nashville Soccer club for ten years with extensions up to 30 years
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is moving forward with its plans to bring professional soccer to the Rocket City.

Earlier this week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Nashville Soccer Club officials announced minor league soccer would be coming to Huntsville.

On Thursday, the city agreed to lease Joe Davis Stadium to the Nashville Soccer club for ten years with extensions of up to 30 years. In the lease agreement the city will be held liable to create a plan to sustain and maintain the stadium.

However, City Administrator John Hamilton says that hosting the soccer club isn’t Joe Davis’s only purpose in Huntsville.

“Our number one reason for renovating Joe Davis Stadium was to improve the situation for our high school football for the Huntsville City Schools,” Hamilton said. “But we also then wanted to secondarily be able to accommodate other uses and we said then Pro Soccer was one of those uses that we wanted to bring.”

The renovations for the soon to be 6,000 seat facility are projected to be completed by May of 2023.

