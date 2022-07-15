Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least...
ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Morgan County Sheriff's Office helps to seize over 10,000 controlled substance tablets
Over 10,000 Xanax pills seized in southwest Decatur

Latest News

A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession