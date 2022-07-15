3 injured in crash on Jordan Lane; mulitple lanes closed during debris removal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were injured in a Friday morning crash on Jordan Lane.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, the incident involved two vehicles. One of the two vehicles was hauling bricks on a trailer.

Three people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the three transported is in serious condition.

Officers are working to clear the debris in the roadway. All southbound lanes from Holmes Ave to Cloverdale Drive remain closed. Only one northbound lane remains open. The closures will remain in place until the debris is cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

