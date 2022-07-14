What is Twice the Ice?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s hot out. Let’s just call it like it is.

With the Alabama temps hitting 100 may days this summer, people are cranking up the air and using more ice than normal. In fact, it got the TVL crew wondering, how do ice makers work?

Have you ever seen a Twice the Ice machine? You know, the ones next to grocery stores and gas stations with the cute penguins painted on them? Well, Payton took a look inside one of the Twice the Ice machines to see how they keep folks cool all summer long.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.