VIDEO: Black bear caught on doorbell cam in Fort Payne

Black bear spotted in Fort Payne SOURCE: Alex Gilbreath
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fort Payne man shared video of a bear spotting with WBRC FOX6 News.

His Ring doorbell camera captured a nice-sized black bear at this door.

The bear has tags in both ears, and Alabama Wildlife officials were notified.

We’re told the bear ate everything in the trash can except the Vidalia onions.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

