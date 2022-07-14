VIDEO: Black bear caught on doorbell cam in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fort Payne man shared video of a bear spotting with WBRC FOX6 News.

His Ring doorbell camera captured a nice-sized black bear at this door.

The bear has tags in both ears, and Alabama Wildlife officials were notified.

We’re told the bear ate everything in the trash can except the Vidalia onions.

