Stevenson man arrested on drug-related charges

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13.

Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of a residence, police found 90 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $28,000 bond.

