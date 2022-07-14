Stevenson man arrested on drug-related charges
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13.
Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of a residence, police found 90 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Morrow was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $28,000 bond.
