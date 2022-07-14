Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Stevenson man arrested on drug-related charges

Joshua Morrow
Joshua Morrow(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Stevenson Police Department arrested a man on drug-related charges on July 13.

Joshua Morrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (synthetic cannabinoids), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of a residence, police found 90 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder
Huntsville Council set for final vote on soccer plan
The final stretch to bring a pro-soccer team to Huntsville
Remembering Huntsville advocate Jackie Reed
Huntsville city leaders to remember local icon Jackie Reed at city council meeting
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for murdering husband