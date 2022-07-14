Deals
Portion of Wall Triana Highway closed due to water main break

The water main break is right in front of Grace Presbyterian Church
By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews from Madison Utilities are repairing a water main break on Wall Triana Highway in Madison on Thursday morning.

The water main break is right in front of Grace Presbyterian Church. According to workers on the scene, crews are replacing the entire water main across the road.

One worker said a portion of this same main blew out about a month ago. This portion of Wall Triana Highway will be shut down for most of Thursday morning.

Avoid the area if possible.

