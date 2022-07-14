Deals
Phil Campbell Police Department to give non-violent misdemeanors a chance

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Phil Campbell Police Department is allowing anyone with a non-violent misdemeanor warrant to go to the station to take care of their warrant.

Anyone with these misdemeanors will be able to stop by the station Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will last from July 14 to August 15 at 2 p.m.

According to the police department, people with these warrants will not be arrested as long as they come to the station within the days and hours. If they are unable to take care of the warrant before the court date, they will be able to stop by the court at 2 p.m. to get it resolved.

