Patriots Cheerleaders sign scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -3 local high school cheerleaders signed their letters of intent to cheer for 3 of the top cheerleading squads in the country. Patriots teammates Kamryn Locke, Aaliyah Washington, and Brooke Stevens all signed letters of intent to continue their cheerleading careers.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to cheer in college,” Locke said after committing to the University of Louisville. “My family and everyone here knows and supports that, so I guess it was just a rush of excitement, and also I was just nervous to give a speech I guess.” The Cardinals have won 8 NCA All Girl National championships and are the 8-time reigning NCA All Girl National Champions.

“I’m so excited, Aaliyah Washington said after committing to West Georgia. “They’re actually back-to-back national champions right now, and they have 28 national titles, so hopefully I get a ring while I’m there that’s kind of the plan. They’ve been my dream school for awhile.” West Georgia have won two straight UCA Division One All girl National Championships.

“Just the bonds I’ve already had being here for so long, I already have friends that I’ve been with for awhile now,” Brooke Stevens said. “So, I’m going to have to start over in that way, but I think it’ll be okay, and I’ll make new friends.” Stevens will continue her career with the Blazers of Alabama Birmingham. The Blazers were runners up last year at Nationals and finished in the top ten in Division One All girl Nationals this season.

