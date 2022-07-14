Over 10,000 Xanax pills seized in southwest Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A joint drug investigation in southwest Decatur resulted in the seizure of over 10,000 pills in July.

According to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department and the United States Postal Service have worked in conjunction on an investigation involving the illegal transportation of narcotics into the county.

Agents believe the 10,000-12,000 controlled substance tablets are Alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax. The tablets recovered in this case have been submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.

In past busts, agents said they presumed seized pills were Alprazolam, but after further analysis, the pills were found to contain Fentanyl.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office release noted arrests are likely in this case.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.