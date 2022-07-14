Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Nearly 1 pound of meth seized in arrest

Jonathan Stricklin
Jonathan Stricklin(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested after an investigation by agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit on Thursday.

Through tips about illegal drug sales, agents determined that Jonathan Stricklin, 38, was a primary supply source for illicit drugs being distributed in the east Lawrence area.

On July 14, agents executed a search warrant at a residence. Agents seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and a large sum of money.

Agents seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia,...
Agents seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and a large sum of money.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Stricklin was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder

Latest News

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May 2022.
Casey White due in court in December for Vicky White’s murder
The harbor is growing with more businesses on the way.
Guntersville’s City Harbor continues to grow
Phil Campbell Police to offer amnesty for offenders
Phil Campbell Police offers amnesty
Increased need for juvenile detention beds
Increased need for juvenile detention beds