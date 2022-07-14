Nearly 1 pound of meth seized in arrest
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton man was arrested after an investigation by agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit on Thursday.
Through tips about illegal drug sales, agents determined that Jonathan Stricklin, 38, was a primary supply source for illicit drugs being distributed in the east Lawrence area.
On July 14, agents executed a search warrant at a residence. Agents seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and a large sum of money.
Stricklin was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm as a felon.
