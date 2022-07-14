Deals
Madison Municipal Court reschedules Thursday, Friday sessions

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Municipal Court rescheduled the remainder of this week’s sessions due to staff shortages.

All court sessions originally scheduled for Thursday are now slated for Thursday, August 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Sessions originally on the docket for Friday will take place Friday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Madison Municipal Court may additionally be closed until further notice. Office hours may vary and the office may be closed until further notice.

Payments can be made online at www.madisonal.gov.

