Huntsville Utilities to have rolling lane closure on Governors Drive

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will be on Governors Drive between Dig Hill Road and Bassett Street performing streetlight maintenance.

The maintenance will last from 8:00 p.m. Thursday night to 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. There will be rolling lane closures during the project and starting with the outside, westbound lane of Governors Drive to the outside, eastbound lane working towards Dug Hill Road.

Huntsville Utilities says that travelers should plan alternate routes or be prepared for shifting patterns and possible delays.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

