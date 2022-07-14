Huntsville Utilities to have rolling lane closure on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will be on Governors Drive between Dig Hill Road and Bassett Street performing streetlight maintenance.

The maintenance will last from 8:00 p.m. Thursday night to 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. There will be rolling lane closures during the project and starting with the outside, westbound lane of Governors Drive to the outside, eastbound lane working towards Dug Hill Road.

Huntsville Utilities says that travelers should plan alternate routes or be prepared for shifting patterns and possible delays.

