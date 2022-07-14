Huntsville city leaders to remember local icon Jackie Reed at city council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city councilman Bill Kling says the first city council meeting since Jackie Reed’s passing will be a lonely one.

Council meetings were made up of motions, presentations and Reed’s presence at the podium.

Reed became a fixture at meetings. Not just attending, but speaking up about issues across the city.

Before she spoke her mind, she sat at her usual seat towards the front of the audience facing the council.

The June 23 meeting was oddly quiet. Her seat was empty. Mayor Tommy Battle told the crowd Jackie Reed couldn’t attend because she was sick.

Kling says he expects the July 14 meeting to be just as quiet. This will be the first meeting since Reed passed away on Sunday.

“She meant a lot to us,” said Kling. “She sometimes would scold us but she always began with ‘thank you for allowing public input then she would go into scolding us then she would say I love you. So we’re definitely going to be missing her.”

Kling says her seat won’t be empty because city leaders will leave flowers to honor her memory. He says city council members are also working with the family to give her further recognition.

Reed has a long history with the city. She ran for mayor nine times and never got elected.

She also ran for District four city council member seven times. Many of those runs were against current City councilman Bill Kling.

He says he saw her more as someone he was running with, not against.

“Me and her and sometimes her daughter and my wife all four of us would go out together we would walk neighborhoods together,” Kling remembers. “When it would get hot we might take a break and go down to a local fast food restaurant and get a coke or something and just visit. You don’t see stuff like that in campaigns anymore so for me running at this time the streets are going to seem very empty and lonely without her.”

Berryhill Funeral home is handling Reed’s arrangements. Her visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. She will be buried in Huntsville’s History Maple Hill Cemetery.

