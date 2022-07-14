How Curt’s Closet is sharing clothing, confidence and care

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in Cullman where families can come to make sure their kids are clothed and cared for.

It all started after Curtis James Wilson was killed in a car accident in 2017. Not long after, Ashley Wilson, Curt’s mom, found a way to give back to the community that Curt loved so well. It was also the community that has loved the Wilson family so well.

Curt’s Closet was created as a way to show love and support to other families who are experiencing hard times — something Curt’s family is confident he would be passionate about. The non-profit serves those who are 19 and younger with clothing, shoes, and other basic needs, all for free. The organization serves families who are experiencing low-income or a recent tragedy, foster families, military families and much more.

With many folks gearing up for back to school, Curt’s Closet is especially busy this time of year. The organization offers many times for families to make appointments to come shop.

Curt’s Closet is located at 1101 3rd Avenue SE in Cullman. For more information, visit curtscloset.org and follow along for updates on their Facebook page.

