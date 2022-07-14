Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

How Curt’s Closet is sharing clothing, confidence and care

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a special place in Cullman where families can come to make sure their kids are clothed and cared for.

It all started after Curtis James Wilson was killed in a car accident in 2017. Not long after, Ashley Wilson, Curt’s mom, found a way to give back to the community that Curt loved so well. It was also the community that has loved the Wilson family so well.

Curt’s Closet was created as a way to show love and support to other families who are experiencing hard times — something Curt’s family is confident he would be passionate about. The non-profit serves those who are 19 and younger with clothing, shoes, and other basic needs, all for free. The organization serves families who are experiencing low-income or a recent tragedy, foster families, military families and much more.

With many folks gearing up for back to school, Curt’s Closet is especially busy this time of year. The organization offers many times for families to make appointments to come shop.

Curt’s Closet is located at 1101 3rd Avenue SE in Cullman. For more information, visit curtscloset.org and follow along for updates on their Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond