Guntersville’s City Harbor continues to grow

GUNTERSVILLLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People gathered to celebrate the opening of two more businesses in City Harbor at Lake Guntersville on Thursday.

Among the crowd was Patrick Lawler, the owner and developer.

“This has been tremendous, it is, everybody’s sales are,” said Lawler. “I thought this was going to be big. It’s bigger than I thought it would be, and everything has been received very well.”

The parking lot was filled as many people were out enjoying the newest spot in town. Lawler said more businesses are opening City Harbor within 45 days.

“They have all been received very well and its been a real positive impact I think on the city,” Lawler said. “I know the downtown merchants, their already seeing an increase in business, and that’s real important to us.”

City Harbor’s first business opened in March. As construction continues, Lawler said it will soon be filled with more spaces to entertain those in the Tennessee Valley.

Some of the remaining plots of land will soon become a hotel, and then condominiums will be added to the very last plot of land.

“I would say earlier in 2024 everything will be completed,” Lawler said. “Hotels, condos, everything will be completed.”

