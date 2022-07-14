Foggy start this morning, lower humidity into the afternoon hours

Good Thursday morning! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Franklin, Colbert, Lawrence, Morgan and Cullman Counties through 9:00 AM CDT for visibility less than ¼ mile in spots.

We will start off this morning with mainly clear skies and more comfortable temperatures and humidity. Today will bring a mix of clouds early in the day before becoming mainly sunny into the afternoon, highs will be near 90 degrees with lower humidity levels thanks to a NE breeze. A weak boundary will be draped to our south and could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm south of the Tennessee River during the late afternoon. Skies will stay clear overnight with comfortable morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday will be a fantastic end to our work week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, highs will be in the lower 90s again. The weekend forecast looks pretty good for outside activities with the humidity gradually returning across North Alabama. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with just isolated shower chances during the afternoon. Sunday will start off on a dry note with increasing clouds, highs will be near 90 degrees. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

Next week looks to be seasonal but muggy with daily chances for scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

