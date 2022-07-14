Florence standoff suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man that was involved in a standoff with police in Florence in May 2021 has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by a Lauderdale County Circuit Judge.

Kyle Seeley was arrested on six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after an incident where police say Seeley attacked multiple people with a machete. After the incident, three minors under the age of 10 were transported to the hospital and one adult suffered severe lacerations.

Police identified the adult victim as Seeley’s brother and the three minors as his kids. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed Seeley was charged with six counts of attempted murder because his parents were also inside the home during the attack, making there six people in total.

Seeley is also charged with first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse. According to court documents, Seeley intends to pursue a special plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect or not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The circuit court ordered that Seeley undergo an examination by, “an out-patient basis by a psychologist or psychiatrist under contract or employed by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation or conduct a clinical evaluation as to whether the defendant has sufficient present ability to assist in his defense...”

