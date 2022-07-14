Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Florence standoff suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

Kyle Seeley was arrested on six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after an incident where Seeley attacked multiple people with a machete.
Mental health evaluation for Florence man
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man that was involved in a standoff with police in Florence in May 2021 has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation by a Lauderdale County Circuit Judge.

Kyle Seeley was arrested on six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after an incident where police say Seeley attacked multiple people with a machete. After the incident, three minors under the age of 10 were transported to the hospital and one adult suffered severe lacerations.

Police identified the adult victim as Seeley’s brother and the three minors as his kids. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed Seeley was charged with six counts of attempted murder because his parents were also inside the home during the attack, making there six people in total.

READ MORE: Florence standoff suspect faces 6 counts of attempted murder after alleged machete attack

Seeley is also charged with first-degree arson and aggravated child abuse. According to court documents, Seeley intends to pursue a special plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect or not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The circuit court ordered that Seeley undergo an examination by, “an out-patient basis by a psychologist or psychiatrist under contract or employed by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation or conduct a clinical evaluation as to whether the defendant has sufficient present ability to assist in his defense...”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder

Latest News

Lane Closure
Huntsville Utilities to have rolling lane closure on Governors Drive
Alabama native Army vet awarded the Purple Heart
Army Vet awarded Purple Heart
Mental health evaluation for Florence man
Mental health evaluation for Kyle Seeley
7-year-old girl killed in Albertville fire
7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire