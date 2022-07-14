The final stretch to bring a pro-soccer team to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders are getting ready for a big kick-off.

The city council is set to give the final approval to bring a new soccer team to the Rocket City.

They have to vote on whether or not to lease the Joe Davis Stadium to the prospective new team.

The City of Huntsville has been renovating the Joe Davis Stadium since early 2022, tt used to house the old minor league baseball team, the Huntsville Stars.

The city is partnering with the Nashville Soccer Club to form an MLS Next Pro Soccer Team based in Huntsville. That’s basically the pro-soccer equivalent of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Huntsville City Council Member Bill Kling says he’s excited to open it back up.

“It will be nice to have Joe Davis hopping again because I remember what it was like in its heyday when Huntsville Stars were here,” said Kling

If approved by the city council they’ll play at the Joe Davis stadium when it’s back open and renovated. The renovation is supposed to be completed in May 2023.

