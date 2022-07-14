Deals
Decatur Mayor: ‘It appears we will not be able to renovate Point Mallard Ice Complex’

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After a temporary closure of three years, it’s looking like the Point Mallard Ice Complex may never open its doors again.

City leaders say the rising price tag to renovate the facility might not be worth it in the long run. Damage to the roof, walls, and floor would cost over $9 million to save the place of childhood memories.

“It appears we will not be able to renovate the ice complex due to the cost,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said.

The Decatur Ice Complex is a nostalgic place for many people in the valley.

“We had people that were very passionate about the ice rink and trying to keep it open, but now when we got this report back, they were a little more understanding that isn’t the way to go.”

Bowling says city leaders are trying to find a way to use what can be repaired in the facility to benefit the public.

“If there is enough there to salvage, or do we want to take it down and go back with a new attraction.”

Mayor Bowling says the water park is facing severe staffing shortages, so the city is trying to make sure the next steps will attract workers and tourists.

“We have got to start looking down the road as to what type of attractions we will need at Point Mallard if it is going to be difficult to get the workforce in there to operate an aquatics park safely.”

Bowling says the area will have to be used for recreational purposes because the city leases the property from TVA.

“What does a 2040 tourist want out of a weekend getaway? We have a group we are working with right now to determine and study this out.”

