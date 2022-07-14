Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged fraudster is accused of swiping someone’s credit card from a local grocery store and then racking up thousands of dollars in charges.

One store’s surveillance cameras caught a pretty good glimpse of the man police say is behind this. A couple weeks ago, Huntsville Police say a woman accidentally left her card at the register at the Publix on Old Monrovia Road.

Not long after the incident, the woman called to report it to her bank and found out more than $4,000 had been charged to it.

The card was used at several stores around the Bridge Street area and the Target on University Drive.

Police are still looking for a few people in the area.

Randall Joseph Dobard is accused of using another person’s information and received traffic tickets.

Janeicka Michella Allen allegedly pushed merchandise out of a local store without paying.

Amberli Lindsay Hughes is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Davidson Adams is charged with possessing methamphetamine.

Police say Trevor Terrell Jones broke into a local home while the homeowner was away.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

