Casey White due in court in December for Vicky White’s murder

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County in May 2022.
By Charles Montgomery and Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former escaped inmate Casey White will be arraigned on a murder charge related to Vicky White’s death in December, according to court documents.

Casey White is now scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He was originally scheduled to be in court on Aug. 26.

On July 12, Casey White was formally charged with Vicky White’s murder. Casey White’s attorney, Mark McDaniel, said that he plans to file a motion to see Vicky White’s autopsy report.

The Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner ruled that Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on May 9 after the two were involved in a police chase in Evansville.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indictment says Casey is responsible for her death, because it happened during his escape.

Police say Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail in late April and went on the lam with Vicky for 11 days before the two were spotted by police in Evansville, Indiana. After being spotted, the two were involved in a police pursuit, during which, police say Vicky White turned a gun on herself.

Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial for capital murder. That trial is still set for December 12.

