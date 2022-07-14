Back to school do’s and don’ts from a teacher’s perspective

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In just a few weeks, students will be filling the classroom again and right now many parents are filling the store looking for the best school supplies for their kids.

Whether it’s school supplies, preparing for the first day or even meeting the teacher, Kimberly Harper is sharing some of her best tips from a teacher’s perspective! Harper is an English Language teacher in Alabama and is talking do’s and don’t for returning to the classroom.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.