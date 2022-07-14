Deals
Author Amy Wong talks about new book, “Living on Purpose”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We live in fast-paced world and sometimes it can be hard to slow down.

Amy Wong works with companies all over the world to help them better achieve their goals. But she also helps people figure out what they’re really living for.

In her new book, “Living On Purpose: Five Deliberate Choices to Realize Fulfillment and Joy,” Wong helps the reader examine whether they’re living the life they’re meant to live and provides attainable practices to put dissatisfaction aside and open up opportunity for freedom ad possibility.

Learn more and pick up “Living on Purpose” on Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

