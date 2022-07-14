Athens State University program looks to recruit black male educators amidst low numbers in classrooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The struggle for Alabama to hire and retain educators has been reported more often than not.

This is especially true for black men, who -- for example -- take up only 47 educator positions in Madison County amongst a total of almost 13-hundred Madison County educators.

That’s a staggeringly low number that Dr. Darlene Turner-White hopes to change with the Men of Kinnis program from Athens State University.

“We know that when you have a man of color as a classroom teacher, all children benefit,” she said. “But especially black boys. So that’s where why we are trying our best to intentionally plan and make sure that we have a program that’s comprehensive that will teach and have our men of color ready on day one.”

The program has been in the works for two years that would provide scholarships to cover the cost of tuition, books, and housing. However, it’s not just recruiting black men to teach, but keeping them there. Retired Huntsville City School Teacher Phil Hill believes one issue may hinder the process of filling positions. Spoiler alert, it’s not just the money.

“The discipline in the schools has, in my opinion, gotten worse and a lot of black men would rather not deal with students’ behavior, parents’ bad behavior from time to time,” he started. “I think teachers in general are just choosing other professions.”

Those applying for the Men of Kinnis program range from 26 to 54 and comes with incentives

“One, that their tuition and books are paid for. Two when they’re having their internship that there’s maybe a stipend so that they can continue to take care of their personal needs as well as their professional needs.”

The deadline for the Athens State University Men of Kinnis program is July 15th for any aspiring black male educators looking for an opportunity. You can click on the link to apply here.

