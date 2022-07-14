Deals
ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash

One killed and one airlifted following crash
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Ardmore.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), John William Westbrook III, 66, of Toney, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a truck. John Westbrook III was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Milly Westbrook, 73, was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the truck, Marlo Gwen Turley, 51, was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The wreck occurred on Bethel Road near Old School House Road.

