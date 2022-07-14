ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Ardmore.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), John William Westbrook III, 66, of Toney, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by a truck. John Westbrook III was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Milly Westbrook, 73, was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter.

The driver of the truck, Marlo Gwen Turley, 51, was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The wreck occurred on Bethel Road near Old School House Road.

