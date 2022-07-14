Alabama National Guard awards Army vet the Purple Heart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama National Guard awarded Army Lieutenant Colonel David L. Hartline the Purple Heart on Thursday morning.

Lt. Col. Hartline was drafted into the Army in 1968 and was a part of the 1st Air Cavalry Division and 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.

During his 23 years of service, Lt. Col. Hartline earned 14 medals and awards including the Veteran of the Year and Legionnaire of the Year, Alabama American Legion.

The ceremony was held at the Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery and was presented by Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Major General Sherly E. Gordon.

