7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.

At this time, the case is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshalls and the coroner’s office.

