Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge...
The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.

At this time, the case is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshalls and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week
Kevin Davis
Man arrested on 121 counts of child pornography
Alabama National Guard awards Army vet the Purple Heart
Alabama National Guard awards Army vet the Purple Heart
Phil Campbell Police Department to give non-violent misdemeanors a chance
Phil Campbell Police Department to give non-violent misdemeanors a chance