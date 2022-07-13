Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Late This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and storms are calming down across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon after quite the noisy start to the morning. Still a good bit of cloud cover though and this should help to limit instability later on as the front triggers additional showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. This should also help temperatures remain on the milder side as well, only topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll be looking much drier as we head into the late evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping in the mid 70s staying muggy and warm.

With the front stalling across the area, isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly tomorrow morning and into the afternoon with best chances for rain staying south of the Tennessee River. Highs will be back in the low 90s with drier air filtering in for your Friday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for your weekend along with more humid conditions. Rain chances will likely start increasing in coverage by Sunday evening into Monday as another front approaches the region.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Daniel Thomas Powers
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
Professional soccer coming to Huntsville
Markece Vonta Ryans
Man arrested in Georgia suspected of stealing from Huntsville Amazon warehouse, others in southeast

Latest News

WAFF Wednesday Morning Radar
Noisy storms to start the day Wednesday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible Late This Evening
WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast