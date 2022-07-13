Strong Storms Possible Late This Afternoon

Showers and storms are calming down across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon after quite the noisy start to the morning. Still a good bit of cloud cover though and this should help to limit instability later on as the front triggers additional showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. This should also help temperatures remain on the milder side as well, only topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll be looking much drier as we head into the late evening and overnight hours with overnight lows dipping in the mid 70s staying muggy and warm.

With the front stalling across the area, isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly tomorrow morning and into the afternoon with best chances for rain staying south of the Tennessee River. Highs will be back in the low 90s with drier air filtering in for your Friday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for your weekend along with more humid conditions. Rain chances will likely start increasing in coverage by Sunday evening into Monday as another front approaches the region.

