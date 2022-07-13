Stay cool, comfortable and stylish this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Picking the perfect summer outfit can be difficult, especially in the Alabama heat!

Style consultant Libby Britt with the Well Dressed Life talks us through the do’s and don’ts of styling the perfect outfit, all the way down to the accessories. She mentions linen and cotton are fabrics that keep you cool, while satin and silk show every bit of sweat. Textures and a pop of color also help create interest in an outfit without adding any layers to the mix.

For more guidance on the perfect outfit in the summer heat, you can keep up with Libby’s blog, Well Dressed Life, or follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

