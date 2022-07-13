Say hello to Miss Alabama 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The crown has officially been passed along to the next Miss Alabama.

Lindsay Fincher joins Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the Miss Alabama role, future plans and her dreams coming to life as she has the honor of representing Alabama at Miss America later in the year.

Miss Alabama explains the ideas and passion behind her social impact initiative Catalyst: Arts for All and how she plans to work further to improve it. Fincher explains that she founded this organization to provide accessible and affordable arts education opportunities to communities in need. She has dreams of expansion for Catalyst and is excited to see what she can accomplish through her platform.

Lindsay Fincher was crowned Miss Alabama 2022 in June.

To stay up to date with Lindsay and all she achieves in the following year as Miss Alabama 2022, you can follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

