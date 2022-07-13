Rising energy costs are hitting farmers across north Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - With the rising inflation rates, farmers are facing price increases on essential equipment.

Farmer John Bevel of Marshall County says that corn crops have been hit hard by the hot and dry weather but he says there is not many things farmers can do to counteract any revenue losses they suffer.

“The bad thing about farming is there is nothing we can do to make extra,” Bevel said.

When the harvest comes he knows he will have less corn this year than in past years and Inflation is making the problem worse.

“Inflation is making everything we buy to grow the crops more expensive,” Bevel said. “This year diesel and gas are basically double from what we were paying last year.”

Carla Hornady with the Alabama Farmers Federation told me farmers will have to wait and hope the market provides enough money for them to absorb these costs.

“There is not a lot they can do,” Hornady said. “All they can do is pay the cost and hope for the best when they put that crop in the ground and hope they get rain on time.”

A lot of farmers that have been in business for many seasons have learned from the good and bad years.

“That’s the thing about farming is you take what you can get and if it is a below average year you hope next year is above average,” Bevel said.

