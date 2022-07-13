Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Rising energy costs are hitting farmers across north Alabama

Farmers are having a tough time with heat and droughts, now inflation has made the issues worse.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - With the rising inflation rates, farmers are facing price increases on essential equipment.

Farmer John Bevel of Marshall County says that corn crops have been hit hard by the hot and dry weather but he says there is not many things farmers can do to counteract any revenue losses they suffer.

“The bad thing about farming is there is nothing we can do to make extra,” Bevel said.

When the harvest comes he knows he will have less corn this year than in past years and Inflation is making the problem worse.

“Inflation is making everything we buy to grow the crops more expensive,” Bevel said. “This year diesel and gas are basically double from what we were paying last year.”

Carla Hornady with the Alabama Farmers Federation told me farmers will have to wait and hope the market provides enough money for them to absorb these costs.

“There is not a lot they can do,” Hornady said. “All they can do is pay the cost and hope for the best when they put that crop in the ground and hope they get rain on time.”

A lot of farmers that have been in business for many seasons have learned from the good and bad years.

“That’s the thing about farming is you take what you can get and if it is a below average year you hope next year is above average,” Bevel said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Daniel Thomas Powers
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital; DA to pursue 2nd manslaughter charge
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
Professional soccer coming to Huntsville

Latest News

Traffic alert
Northbound lanes on Hudson Memorial Bridge closed
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff continues fight for new trial
Sources say that when Cranor showed up for work Wednesday morning, the gun and knife were...
Huntsville Magistrate escorted from city property
Surging gas, food and rent prices are skyrocketing as inflation soars to historic highs.
Inflation hits new record in June at 9.1 percent