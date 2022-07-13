Northbound lanes on Hudson Memorial Bridge closed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur has shut down the northbound lanes.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are at a standstill.

The Decatur Fire and Rescue says that it was a three-vehicle crash and adds that traffic should begin flowing like normal soon.

ALGO Traffic says that the crash was first reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

