Northbound lanes on Hudson Memorial Bridge closed

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur has shut down the northbound lanes.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are at a standstill.

The Decatur Fire and Rescue says that it was a three-vehicle crash and adds that traffic should begin flowing like normal soon.

ALGO Traffic says that the crash was first reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

