Noisy storms to start the day Wednesday

Noisy thunderstorms with frequent cloud to ground lightning are moving through the Tennessee Valley early this Wednesday morning, some storms may produce some gusty winds and small hail.

Heavy rainfall associated with these thunderstorms may cause some ponding on area roadways for the morning commute. Things are very damp and muggy heading out the door this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We will see a break from the morning rainfall with a cold front triggering additional scattered showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with warm lows dropping into the low to middle 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Thursday with the cold front stalling across the area, isolated showers and storms will be possible through the late morning into the afternoon. Areas south of the Tennessee River have the best chance of seeing rainfall on Thursday. Friday will be a great end to the week with slightly lower humidity levels and plenty of sunshine, highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday should be mainly dry and mostly sunny with highs reaching the lower 90s, a few isolated storms may develop into the afternoon. Sunday will also be hot with highs in the lower 90s, scattered storms are expected for the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.