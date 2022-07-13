Deals
‘Noises Off’ hits the stage this weekend at the VBC

Noises Off is a unique story that follows a play within a play. It's going to take the stage this weekend.
By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a fun activity for the weekend, look no further.

Noises Off will be back on the stage July 14 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Theatre Huntsville presents this unique storyline that follows a play within a play. Actress Haley Loveday joins Tennessee Valley Living to give us more details.

For more ticket information you can visit thtix.com.

