Muscle Shoals caretaker charged with financial exploitation of the elderly

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deta Jo Wright was arrested and charged with financial exploitation of the elderly 1st degree, theft in the 1st degree, and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

According to the Florence Police Department, Wright stole $8,780.77 from an 88-year-old woman she cared for. Wright used the victim’s car to make personal purchases at local Shoals businesses and purchase multiple gift cards.

Wright is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $151,000 bond.

