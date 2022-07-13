Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in theft

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public after a theft was committed between July 8-11.

According to the sheriff’s office, a county-owned mobile caution sign for traffic control had the tires, wheels, batteries and wiring removed. The sign was being used on Union Grove Road and Drift Wood Lane to direct traffic during bridge construction.

The sheriff’s office said a tire tool and flashlight were left behind. The sign was less than a year old.

If you have any information about this, call the sheriff’s office at (256) 582-2034.

