Local cyclist wins Junior National event

Bao wins Cycling Amateur Road National Championship
Elaine Bao (Center) won the criterium title in 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National...
Elaine Bao (Center) won the criterium title in 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships for the category of junior girls age 17-18 in Roanoke, VA(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rising Bob Jones High School senior Elaine Bao made the most of her 4th of July Holiday by becoming one of teh best junior Cyclist in the country. Bao won the criterium title in 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships for the category of junior girls age 17-18 in Roanoke, VA.

Bao, raced unattached against multiple large teams to win top honors. Bao also is a elite student scoring a perfect 36 on her ACT test.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

