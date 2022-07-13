‘It’s time to put a stop it’: Morgan County DA determined to keep fake contractor behind bars

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A handyman posing as a licensed contractor in North Alabama is back in hot water and in jail.

The Morgan County District Attorney is promising to keep him there after three new cases landed on his desk all involving Johnny Ray Jordan.

“This gentleman has a record a mile long and it’s time to put a stop to it,” Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said. Jordan, age 61, has an extensive rap sheet.

Decatur Police arrested Jordan last month on two counts of home repair fraud and forging a builder’s license after two homeowners said he never finished the work he was hired for and took off with their money.

”While he was sitting in jail on those charges, we had him arrested again on these new charges,” Anderson said. “So there’s three sets of victims right now, three cases that will track along the same line.”

The third victim is Kimberly Lang in Lacey’s Spring.

”That first day I signed the contract I gave him 15-thousand dollars,” Lang said. ”I kept forking out money and money, by this time we are going into November and he’s gotten 32,000 from me.”

Before she knew it, she was out more than $43,000 and left with a set of stairs sitting on a wooden pallet and a deck not even touching the ground.

”She was subject to a predator. This gentleman, he preys on unknowing, unsuspecting citizens who put their trust in him, put their confidence in him and that’s why they are called con men,” District Attorney Anderson explained. “They gain people’s confidence and Mrs. Lang is no different than a lot of other folks.”

Jordan has home repair fraud cases pending in Madison and Limestone Counties. Anderson says he will prove Jordan is a habitual offender and will present the case to a grand jury.

He says he will then pursue a tougher penalty so Jordan doesn’t get out of jail and start all over.

We’ll continue to follow this case and bring you updates.

