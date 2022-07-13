Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

‘It’s time to put a stop it’: Morgan County DA determined to keep fake contractor behind bars

"This gentleman has a record a mile long and it's time to put a stop to it," Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said.
By Margo Gray
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A handyman posing as a licensed contractor in North Alabama is back in hot water and in jail.

The Morgan County District Attorney is promising to keep him there after three new cases landed on his desk all involving Johnny Ray Jordan.

“This gentleman has a record a mile long and it’s time to put a stop to it,” Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said. Jordan, age 61, has an extensive rap sheet.

Decatur Police arrested Jordan last month on two counts of home repair fraud and forging a builder’s license after two homeowners said he never finished the work he was hired for and took off with their money.

”While he was sitting in jail on those charges, we had him arrested again on these new charges,” Anderson said. “So there’s three sets of victims right now, three cases that will track along the same line.”

The third victim is Kimberly Lang in Lacey’s Spring.

”That first day I signed the contract I gave him 15-thousand dollars,” Lang said. ”I kept forking out money and money, by this time we are going into November and he’s gotten 32,000 from me.”

Before she knew it, she was out more than $43,000 and left with a set of stairs sitting on a wooden pallet and a deck not even touching the ground.

”She was subject to a predator. This gentleman, he preys on unknowing, unsuspecting citizens who put their trust in him, put their confidence in him and that’s why they are called con men,” District Attorney Anderson explained. “They gain people’s confidence and Mrs. Lang is no different than a lot of other folks.”

Jordan has home repair fraud cases pending in Madison and Limestone Counties. Anderson says he will prove Jordan is a habitual offender and will present the case to a grand jury.

He says he will then pursue a tougher penalty so Jordan doesn’t get out of jail and start all over.

We’ll continue to follow this case and bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Daniel Thomas Powers
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
Professional soccer coming to Huntsville
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge

Latest News

The woman is still in the hospital, a week after the attack.
Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital
Suicide prevention hotline available beginning this weekend
‘Dial 988′: New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Project Scientist details Huntsville's connection to Webb Telescope