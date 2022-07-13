Home damaged in Toney fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A garage fire left a home damaged off of Toney School Road Wednesday morning.

The Toney Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire. The homeowners are being aided by the American Red Cross.

Chief of the Toney Fire Department, David Northcutt, says that homeowners should have working smoke detectors throughout their home and garage.

“Well, you know, one thing, you should have smoke detectors in your garage area,” Northcutt said. “An alarm system, this alerted the alarm company. Like 99% of the time these are false alarms, but this here was an actual, working fire.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

