Former Limestone Co. Sheriff continues fight for new trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely submitted a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals with the hope of overturning his two convictions from 2021.

In August 2021, Blakely was sentenced to three years for stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

According to court documents, Blakely was convicted on two of the 13 charges that he faced in August 2021. The two charges that Blakely is attempting to appeal currently are count two: theft of property in the first degree and count 13: use of official position or office for personal gain.

According to Blakely’s appeal, count two concerned a check from Red Brick Systems and centered around the testimony of Willis.

Count 13 concerned purported interest-free loans taken by Blakely from the Limestone County Jail’s inmate fund.

In the brief that Blakely’s legal team submitted, the defense argues that a charge relying heavily on testimony from Trent Willis should be thrown out.

Blakely’s legal team says that it asked for pending investigations, deals and other arrangements involving witnesses to be revealed. However, the brief claims that the defense team was not made aware that Willis was under investigation until he was on the stand.

The defense team requested that Willis be disqualified as a witness because it had not been told that he was under investigation. The court denied the motion to dismiss the charge for theft of property in the first degree because the State had not finished its direct examination of Willis.

Following the trial but before sentencing, Blakely filed a motion for a new trial on the basis that a member of the jury said she voted guilty under duress. The State responded to the motion by saying that it was untimely and meritless. The court then dismissed the motion.

The State now has a few weeks to file a response to which Blakely would then also have a few more weeks to respond. The briefs will be sent to five appellate judges that will be making a decision on whether the convictions are overturned or not.

See below for the entire brief

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.