First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews from Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Police helped one person escape a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire officials, first responders arrived shortly after 3:45 a.m. at the home on Chestnut Road near University Drive and Jordan Lane. The fire was quickly under control.

Fire officials said one person was briefly trapped inside the home but was assisted to safety with no injuries. Part of the roof was destroyed and the house is deemed to be uninhabitable at this time.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the flames.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.