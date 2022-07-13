Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire

While the house is uninhabitable at this time, the resident did not suffer any injuries in the fire.
By Megan Plotka and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews from Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Police helped one person escape a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire officials, first responders arrived shortly after 3:45 a.m. at the home on Chestnut Road near University Drive and Jordan Lane. The fire was quickly under control.

Fire officials said one person was briefly trapped inside the home but was assisted to safety with no injuries. Part of the roof was destroyed and the house is deemed to be uninhabitable at this time.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the flames.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Daniel Thomas Powers
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
Professional soccer coming to Huntsville
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Project Scientist details Huntsville's connection to Webb Telescope
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam