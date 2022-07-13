Dog owner indicted on manslaughter charge after 2nd dog attack victim dies in hospital

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Franklin County has indicted a woman who owned a pack of dogs that killed two people.

In April, Michelle Sheeks was seriously injured during a walk when a pack of dogs attacked her. She was taken to the hospital which is where she stayed for months following the attack. After months in the hospital, Sheeks passed away in the hospital.

The same pack of dogs that attacked Michelle Sheeks, attacked and killed a state worker who was investigating the mauling, the very next day. On May 7, Sheeks’s husband spoke up about his wife’s relationship with animals.

According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Barksdale, Dowdy was indicted on a second count of manslaughter for the death of Jacqueline Summer Beard. Beard was the state worker that was investigating the dog attack on Sheeks when she was also attacked.

“She loves dogs, she loves cats, she could bring any animal in and they love her,” Wesley Sheeks said.

After weeks in the hospital, Michelle Sheeks passed away late on the evening of July 12.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested in April. She was charged with manslaughter in the death of the state worker.

She was back behind bars this week on a drug charge.

On July 13, the Franklin County Assistant District Attorney confirmed the DA’s Office will be seeking a manslaughter charge against Brandy Dowdy for Michelle Sheeks’s death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.