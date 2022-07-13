Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital

The husband of a dog attack victim from last week speaks out about the situation.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - In April, a woman was seriously injured during a walk when a pack of dogs attacked her.

The same pack of dogs that attacked Michelle Sheeks, attacked and killed another woman the very next day. On May 7, the husband of a dog attack victim spoke up about his wife’s relationship with animals.

“She loves dogs, she loves cats, she could bring any animal in and they love her,” Wesley Sheeks said.

After months in the hospital, Michelle Sheeks passed away late on the evening of July 12.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested in April. She was back behind bars this week on a drug charge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Daniel Thomas Powers
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
Professional soccer coming to Huntsville
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge

Latest News

Suicide prevention hotline available beginning this weekend
‘Dial 988′: New suicide prevention hotline launching Saturday
Johnny Ray Jordan
‘It’s time to put a stop it’: Morgan County DA determined to keep fake contractor behind bars
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
First responders rescue one from early morning Huntsville house fire
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Project Scientist details Huntsville's connection to Webb Telescope