Dog attack victim dies after months in hospital

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - In April, a woman was seriously injured during a walk when a pack of dogs attacked her.

The same pack of dogs that attacked Michelle Sheeks, attacked and killed another woman the very next day. On May 7, the husband of a dog attack victim spoke up about his wife’s relationship with animals.

“She loves dogs, she loves cats, she could bring any animal in and they love her,” Wesley Sheeks said.

After months in the hospital, Michelle Sheeks passed away late on the evening of July 12.

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested in April. She was back behind bars this week on a drug charge.

